State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 840 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $147.63 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

