State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

