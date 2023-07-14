State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 708,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,501 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

