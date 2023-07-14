StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

