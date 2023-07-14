StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
