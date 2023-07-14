StockNews.com Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of MGM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

