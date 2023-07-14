StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 3.0 %

WYY opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.