StockNews.com Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.92.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
NYSE:BYD opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $71.69.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
