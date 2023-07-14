StockNews.com Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.