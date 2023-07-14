StockNews.com Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

