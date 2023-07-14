StockNews.com Upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

