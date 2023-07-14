StockNews.com Upgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Sphere 3D Trading Up 13.0 %
Shares of ANY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
