StockNews.com Upgrades Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Sphere 3D Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of ANY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Sphere 3D by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

