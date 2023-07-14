Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

