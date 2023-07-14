Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

