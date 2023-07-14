Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

