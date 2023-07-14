Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.48.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

