Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Sempra by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

SRE stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

