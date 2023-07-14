Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after acquiring an additional 326,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.07.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

