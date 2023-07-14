Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 141 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

