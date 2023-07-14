Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 18 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $739.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $677.06 and a 200-day moving average of $689.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.