Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,295 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $409.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.27. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

