Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 36 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $298.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.07 and a 200-day moving average of $292.33. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

