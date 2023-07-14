Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 37 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.72.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $450.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $451.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,636 shares of company stock worth $33,599,416. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

