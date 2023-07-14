Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 5,695 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $169.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

