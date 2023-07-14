Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 58 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.