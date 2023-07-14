Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 60 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

