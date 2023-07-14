Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

