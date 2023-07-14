Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 26,196 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $182,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $239.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

