Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Public Storage worth $289,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $298.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.33. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.