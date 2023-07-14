Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,313,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $260,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

