Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 31,989 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $234,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

