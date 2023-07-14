Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $198.96 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $198,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

