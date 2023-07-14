Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $218.03 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,073 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Marathon Petroleum worth $218,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

