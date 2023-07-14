Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $238.58 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Target worth $238,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.85 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

