Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $256.05 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 172,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of The Cigna Group worth $256,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $270.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

