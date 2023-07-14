Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,824 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cadence Design Systems worth $181,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 119,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $239.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

