Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

