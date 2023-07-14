Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.2 %

SYNH opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile



Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

