Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lowered by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

