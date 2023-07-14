Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lior Golan sold 2,925 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $8,775.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.53. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

