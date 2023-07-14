TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 650,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 440,196 shares.The stock last traded at $97.51 and had previously closed at $97.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,358,998 shares of company stock worth $222,746,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

