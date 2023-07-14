TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,619,000 after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

