TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $22.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

