TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $22.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.
TechnipFMC Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.
Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TechnipFMC
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.