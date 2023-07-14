Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

