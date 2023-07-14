Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,407,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,277,650 shares.The stock last traded at $31.84 and had previously closed at $31.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $234,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 858,826 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.