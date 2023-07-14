Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,113,440.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $277.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $880.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

