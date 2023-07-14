Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $277.90 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $34,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

