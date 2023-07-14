TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of TFII opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TFI International has a 12 month low of $81.73 and a 12 month high of $128.93.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.609 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

