The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EL opened at $193.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

