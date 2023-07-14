The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

