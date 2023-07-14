The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,697,000 after buying an additional 208,201 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,774,000 after buying an additional 969,278 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.17 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

