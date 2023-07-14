The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,697,000 after buying an additional 208,201 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,774,000 after buying an additional 969,278 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mosaic Price Performance
NYSE MOS opened at $36.17 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.
Mosaic Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
