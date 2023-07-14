The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 156.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

